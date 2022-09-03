Brook Hill levels Life Oak Cliff 52-6; Varvas runs for 233 yards

DALLAS - Brook Hill jumped out to a 31-0 lead after one period of play on Friday night in Dallas and the Guard went on to cruise past Life Oak Cliff 52-6.
Brook Hill evened its record at 1-1 with the win, while the Life Oak Cliff slipped to 0-2.
Ben Varvas carried 19 times for 233 yards and two touchdowns to spearhead a potent Guard ground attack.
Xavier Kendrick, a transfer from Jacksonville, had four runs for 12 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensive standouts for Brook Hill included Noah Langemeier (5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions, 1 interception for a touchdown), Otso Niemi (9 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery) and Colton Richards (6 tackles, 2 pass deflections).
Special teams standouts for the Guar were Maddox Wiggins, who scooped up a Lion fumble on a punt and returned in for six points and Mio Engqvist, who booted a 25-yard field goal and went 5-5 on PATs.
Next up for the Orange and Navy is a date with Grace Community on Friday in Tyler. The Cougars improved to 2-0 after blasting Wills Point 49-14 on Friday. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
