Brook Hill levels state-ranked Neches in 3 sets

NECHES — Brook Hill made short work of Neches on Tuesday night, with the Lady Guard winning in straight sets, 25-17, 25-23 and 26-24.
Bella Reed hammered down 15 kills to lead the Lady Guard.
Mollee McCurley amassed 19 assists in the match.
Neches came in ranked No. 20 in the latest Texas Girls Coaching Association Class 2A/1A poll.
Brook Hill will put its 3-2 record on the line beginning on Thursday by playing in the Athens Tournament.
