Brook Hill loses a close one to Pollok Central

POLLOK - Brook Hill's Jakub Dluzewski and Noah Langemeier combined to score 44 points on Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough to send the Guard to the winner's circle.
Pollok Central was able to eek out a 62-57 decision over visiting Brook Hill to move to 9-2.
Langemeier dropped in 22 points and Dluzewski scored 20 for the 2-1 Guard.
Beck Langemeier tossed in 10 points, which included two shots from beyond the arc.
The Wildcats' Travis Murry led all players with 24 points.
Next up, Brook Hill will engage Dayton at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. That game is a part of the Huntington Integra Energy Winter Classic, which is slated to run through Saturday.
