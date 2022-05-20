Brook Hill loses in state title game to Houston powerhouse

ARLINGTON - A season to be proud of for the Brook Hill diamond Guard came to an end Thursday afternoon at Clay Gould Baseball Park at University of Texas Arlington, where Houston Second Baptist claimed its sixth state championship in school history by turning back the Guard, 11-5.
The Eagles end the year with a 24-6 worksheet, while head coach Jerry Courtney's Guard close the book on 2022 with a 27-4 record.
Brook Hill jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning of play and that is where things stoop until the Eagles plated eight runs in the top of the fourth.
Guard-ace Grayson Murry cruised through the Second Baptist lineup the first time around, but it was a different story when the Eagles faced him for the second time.
Murry, a Tyler Junior College signee, gave up just one hit to the Eagles and struck out four through the first-four frames.
Ultimately, it was Murry who was pinned with the loss on the hill. He worked 3.2 innings and gave up six runs (all earned) on six hits. Murry fanned six and gave up two free passes.
Turner Murdoch hurled four frames and gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits. He struck out two and walked one and was the winning pitcher for the Eagles.
Leading Brook Hill at the plate was Aidan Mason, who stroked two hits, including a double, and Landon Mattox, who clubbed a double and a single.
Another TJC signee, Finn Kaiyala ,singled and scored twice for Brook Hill.
The Texas High School Baseball Player of the Game went to the Eagles' Luke Pettitte. Pettitte ripped a couple of doubles and drove in two runs. He was one of four Second Baptist players to have a multi-hit game.
NOTE: Serving as assistant coaches on the Second Baptist coaching staff was former Brook Hill athletic director, head football and baseball coach Terry Pirtle, and Andy Pettitte, a former major league pitcher with the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.