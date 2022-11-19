Brook Hill loses to Dallas Christian in TAPPS regional round

ROYSE CITY - Brook Hill faced its district rival Dallas Christian in a TAPPS, Division III regional that took place at Southwest Ford Dealers Field at Royse City ISD Stadium on Friday night.
The Chargers (11-1) defeated the Guard, 61-7, to advance to play the winner of Saturday's Lubbock Trinity Christian-Arlington Grace Prep game.
Brook Hill, who started the season off by having to replace 28 starters from a year ago, ends the year with a 6-6 record.
The Chargers struck early and often and led the Guard, 34-7, going into the second quarter.
Brook Hill's touchdown came on a 4-yard pass from quarterback Jonah McCown to Ben Varvas. Mio Engqvist tacked on the point after.
Varvas had a busy evening. He carried 13 times for 41 yard and caught four passes for 29 yards.
On the defensive side Brook Hill's Noah Langemeier made seven tackles, came up with a tackle for loss and recovered a fumble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.