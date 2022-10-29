Brook Hill manhandles Founders Classical Academy, 55-12

BULLARD – Featuring two playoff bound teams in their respective leagues, The Brook Hill School (TAPPS), lined up for a non-district contest with Texas Christian Athletics League (TCAL) representative, Lewisville-Founders Classical Academy, on Friday at Herrington Stadium and Tommy Young Field.
Despite expectations of severe weather, rain held off for the most-part in the opening half as the Guard posted a 41-6 halftime advantage, leading to a 55-12 thrashing.
Ensuing rains created one weather delay later in the second half before the one-sided match up in the trenches was all Brook Hill, thus enforcing a running clock to cut short a quick and easy final half of play.
The Guard (4-5; 1-2), can even the season and league mark, with a win next week, hosting McKinney Christian for the third-place, playoff seeding in district play.
Brook Hill stormed back with a fury….unleashing a plethora of plays… and players.
“I was just happy to get this one in,” said Brook Hill head man, Scott Ryle after the win, “We had tried to move it up but couldn’t get it done but it was a good night that everybody on the team got to see the field, and that’s really important for these guys that give us so much, getting us ready all week and they got their chance to get some time.
“I was really proud of the way our offensive line came through even missing three guys up there, so it was a good team effort, and lots of kids made big plays for us all night for us,” Ryle added in closing.
After a fumble recovery by the Eagles ended the opening Guard drive of the game, deep in the opposition red zone.
After three plays and a punt, quarterback, Jonah McCown and the formidable O-line got in gear and served up an absolute whipping.
Senior rocket man, Noah Langemeier was quickly a difference maker again, after five plays leading the scoring parade.
Langemeier jetted around left end to front left corner of end zone from 12-yards out and the first tally. Big bruiser, Jerry Landen ran in the PAT conversion and an 8-0 start.
Another Guard touchdown came after a six-play drive as Jonah McCown hooked up with Xavier Kendrick for a 16-yard scoring toss. The PAT run failed however for a 14-0 count at the 4:07 mark of the opening stanza.
The visitors from Founders Classical finally struck from long-distance as wide out, Daniel Rubenstein got behind the Guard defense for an 80-yardtouchdown pass from Jake Purser. An Eagle PAT run was snuffed to keep the Brook Hill lead at 14-6.
The Guard multi-purpose grinder, Landen next took a shuttle-pass from McCown and churned down the left sideline from 22-yards away, and Mio Engqvist first of five PAT boots was true for a 20-6 total with one quarter down.
Guard’s power running back, Ben Varvas, finished off the last 27-yards of a 42-yard drive on the next Brook Hill possession, scoring on the first play of the second period to widen the gap, 27-6.
Senio-defensive headhunter, Von Dawson got in on the scoring with a seven-yard reception from McCown, at the 5: 15 mark for a 34-6 bulge as the onslaught was on.
The defense got the final sore of the half as Kendrick picked off a defected Eagle pass for a quick, pick-six from 27-yards out, and another Engqvist PAT kick made it a 41-6 halftime bulge.
The Guard utilized 10 ball carriers in the first half alone as they rolled up 212-yards on the ground led by Vargas with 10 carries, good for 124-yards and the his rumbling TD.
The second half was played with one weather delay after two plays following intermission. Constant rain and another quick Guard score after resuming play once again had the running clock ticking down.
Senior-running back Jackson Steele had a great night finishing with 76-yards in six carries, capitalizing with a 26-yard scamper up the middle of the Eagles defense for a 48-6 scoreboard after three quarters.
Moving into the final period, Colton Carson got in the summary with a five-yard run around right end, and the final Engqvist PAT kick totaled out the Guard scoring.
The visitors managed a 23-yard scoring toss from the same duo of Purser-to-Rubenstein for the 55-12 final. After another failed PAT run for FCA.
Junior signal-caller, McCown went 6-of-10 for 101-yards, and two scores but sacked once for minus-six yards.
Vargas totaled out with 11 carries for 134 yards as one of 14 ball carriers in the game.
The Guard (4-5; 1-2), kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday when McKinney Christian (2-6; 1-2), travels to Bullard for the third-place seeding match up.
Covenant (8-1; 3-1) clinched second-place and wrapped up league play after beating Shelton School 42-0, on Friday. The Knights host Tyler-Grace Community in their season finale.
