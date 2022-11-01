Brook Hill-McKinney Christian game moved up to avoid inclement weather

BULLARD - The threat of inclement weather on Friday night in Bullard has resulted in the TAPPS, Division III, District 2 game between Brook Hill and McKinney Christian being moved up to 7 p.m. on Thursday night at Herrington Stadium.
The winner between the Guard and the Mustangs will represent the conference as its third place team, while the loser will head to the post season as the fourth place squad.
Sub-varsity games will take place on Wednesday at the regularly scheduled locations.
