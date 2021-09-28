Brook Hill moves up 2 notches in latest #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll

Brook Hill (4-1) has moved up to No. 11 in this week's #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 3A/2A/TAPPS) after garnering a 23-21 decision over Fort Worth Christian on Friday evening.
The Guard, who host Brownsboro this week, advanced two places from the previous week.
West Rusk's victory over previously undefeated Troup last week, along with a loss by Tatum, the previous top-ranked outfit, moved the Raiders to the top of the poll.
West received 12 of the 15 first place votes to chalk up 222 points.
Mount Vernon (5-0) picked up one first place nods and is second, followed by Timpson (3-0), who secured the remaining two first place votes.\
Troup (3-1) fell from No. 9 to No. 13.
In the Class 6A/5A/4A poll Carthage (3-0) remained at the top of the pack after a 28-7 victory over Gilmer. The Bulldogs received all 15 first place votes.
Moving up one spot each was No. 2 Longview (4-1), No. 3 Texarkana Texas High (3-0) and No. 4 Chapel Hill (5-0).
The Eagles of Rusk improved to 5-0 by earning a win over Brownsboro last week, which advanced them to the No. 8 slot, after checking in at No. 9 last week.
Marshall, who entertains Jacksonville on Friday, entered the rankings at No. 15 following a 17-10 victory over Pine Tree.
Notable match ups this week are No. 4 Chapel Hill at No. 11 Lindale, No. 13 Henderson at No. 14 Athens, Pleasant Grove at No. 1 Carthage and Jefferson at No. 14 White Oak.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (15) 225 3-0 1
2. Longview 203 4-1 3
3. Texas High 185 3-0 4
4. Chapel Hill 175 5-0 5
5. Gilmer 167 4-1 2
6. Van 155 5-0 6
7. Tyler Legacy 141 2-2 7
8. Rusk 121 5-0 9
9. Kilgore 112 4-1 10
10. Tyler 81 3-2 12
11. Lindale 66 2-3 13
12. Pine Tree 48 2-2 8
13. Henderson 42 3-1 15
14. Athens 38 4-1 11
15. Marshall 23 2-2 NR
Others receiving votes: Lufkin 10; Paris 6; Pleasant Grove 3.
Dropped out: No. 14 Paris.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. West Rusk (12) 222 5-0 2
2. Mount Vernon (1) 208 5-0 3
3. Timpson (2) 192 3-0 4
4. Waskom 166 4-1 5
5. Tatum 151 4-1 1
T6. Gladewater 145 2-2 10
T6. Harmony 145 4-0 6
8. Beckville 136 5-0 7
9. Elysian Fields 114 4-1 8
10. Daingerfield 74 3-2 11
11. Brook Hill 63 4-1 13
12. Mineola 53 2-2 14
13. Troup 50 4-1 9
14. White Oak 32 4-1 15
15. Winnsboro 18 2-2 12
Others receiving votes: Malakoff 13; Corrigan-Camden 11; Tenaha 5; Jefferson 2.
