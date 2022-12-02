Brook Hill opens season with 58-51 win over Willow Park-TCA

BULLARD – In a game that featured a total of 20 made 3-pointers, Brook Hill successfully opened the 2022-23 campaign by turning back Willow Park-Trinity Christian Academy, 58-51, on Friday night in the annual Tommy Young Classic.
The Eagles drained 14 shots from behind the arc while making just one deuce all night.
Conversely, the Guard (1-0) knocked in seven triples.
With the Eagles (7-8) in front 40-36 with 1:17 left to play in the third quarter, Brook Hill went on a 10-0 run over a span of 6:00, which vaulted the Orange and White to a 49-40 advantage, which gave Brook Hill the needed cushion to record the victory before a loud and supportive home crowd.
Senior Noah Langemeier scored six of Brook Hill’s points during the spurt. He went on to lead all players in scoring with 20 points. Langemeier also collected 12 rebounds.
Langemeier did most of the damage from the inside, while sophomore Beck Langemeier ended the night with 16 points, which included four treys, all of which came in the third period.
Colton Carson, a senior poured in 11 points with senior Jakub Dluzewski firing in five points and amassed eight boards.
The Eagles led 17-16 at halftime, with the Guard owning a 41-40 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Toby Thomes scored 17 points to spark TCA.
Landry Crumpler pitched in 15 points by swishing in ive triples for the visitors.
Brook Hill sank 11-of-19 (57.9-percent) free throws compared to TCA going 5-of-7 (71.4-percent) from the charity stripe.
