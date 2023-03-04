Brook Hill pitchers turn in dominating efforts in DH sweep over Legacy Christian

FRISCO - Brook Hill's pitching staff appeared to be in mid-season form on Friday when the Guard posted a pair of shutout victories over Frisco Legacy Christian Academy.
Brook Hill won by scores of 4-0 and 1-0.
The Guard improved to 10-3 with the wins.
In the first game, Cade Chesley pitched a complete game and gave up one hit to earn the win. He struck out nine and issued a pair of walks.
Samuel Williams went 2-3 at the plate and dreove in a run on a base hit in the first innning that turned out to be the game winning run.
Braxton Durrett and Lex Rich each stroked a double for the Guard.
Ashton Alexander and ben Braatz combined to pitch a shutout in Game 2.
Alexander picked up the win after working 6.1 frames an d giving up four hits while fanning three.
Ben Braatz hurled 2.2 innings of quality relief. He allowed one hit and struck out one.
Dylan Malone, Braatz and Durrett hit safely for the Guard.
