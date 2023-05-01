Brook Hill pounces on Panthers, wins playoff opener 13-2

David Sims of The Brook Hill School had a base hit and three runs batted in on Monday night when the Guard blasted Arlington Pantego Christian 13-2. The TAPPS first round playoff game was played at the Texas Star facility in Euless.

 

EULESS - Brook Hill had no problem in stopping Arlington Pantego Christian in its playoff opener on Monday night at the Texas Star in Euless.

The Guard prevailed 13-2 to advance to the Area round against an opponent to be determined later this week.

Brook Hill led 4-2 after five innings of play, but the Guard erupted for a total of nine runs in the final two segment, to win going away.

Braxton Durrett went 3-5 for Brook Hill (21-7), Dylan Malone had two hits in three official trips to the dish and drove in a run.

Cade Chesley tripled and drove in a run.

Other offensive standouts for the Guard included David Sims (1B, 3 RBI) Andrew Sims (1B, 3 RBI), Lex Rich (1B, 2 RBI) and Samuel Williams (1B, 1 RBI).

Chesley, a senior southpaw, pitched a complete game and gave up two runs, both earned, off of seven hits. He struck out five and walked a couple.

Trey Craig had two hits for the Panthers (17-5-1).

