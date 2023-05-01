Brook Hill pounces on Panthers, wins playoff opener 13-2

EULESS - Brook Hill had no problem in stopping Arlington Pantego Christian in its playoff opener on Monday night at the Texas Star in Euless.
The Guard prevailed 13-2 to advance to the Area round against an opponent to be determined later this week.
Brook Hill led 4-2 after five innings of play, but the Guard erupted for a total of nine runs in the final two segment, to win going away.
Braxton Durrett went 3-5 for Brook Hill (21-7), Dylan Malone had two hits in three official trips to the dish and drove in a run.
Cade Chesley tripled and drove in a run.
Other offensive standouts for the Guard included David Sims (1B, 3 RBI) Andrew Sims (1B, 3 RBI), Lex Rich (1B, 2 RBI) and Samuel Williams (1B, 1 RBI).
Chesley, a senior southpaw, pitched a complete game and gave up two runs, both earned, off of seven hits. He struck out five and walked a couple.
Trey Craig had two hits for the Panthers (17-5-1).
