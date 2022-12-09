Brook Hill punishes Pineywoods to advance to semi-finals of Huntington tourney

HUNTINGTON - Four men scored in double figures in Brook Hill's 55-31 triumph over Pineywoods Christian Academy on Friday during play in the Huntington-Integra Winter Classic.
Jakub Dluzewski led the way with 16 points, followed by Colton Carson with 12, Noah Langemeier with 11 and Beck Langemeier, who tossed in 10.
Carson and Beck Langemeier each canned a pair of treys for the Guard (5-1).
Brook Hill will play either Coldspring-Oakhurst or Broaddus at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a Gold Bracket semi-final test.
The tournament is set to concluded on Saturday.
