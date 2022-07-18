Brook Hill releases 2022 football schedule, features 6 home games

BULLARD — Brook Hill football fans will have a half dozen opportunities to catch the Guard in action at Herrington Stadium in the upcoming season.
The school recently released its 2022 football schedule, with the Guard set to open up at home on Aug. 26 against Grapevine Faith Christian, the team that eliminated Brook Hill from the playoffs last season.
The Lions should give the Guard a real test right out of the gate, as Grapevine Faith finished 8-3 last year.
The following week, Brook Hill will host Northland Christian's Cougars, a Houston-based team that posted a 5-5 worksheet a year ago.
Northland Christian and Brook Hill are both members of TAPPS Division III — the Guard were reclassified into Division III over the winter after playing at the higher-lever Division II previously.
On Sept. 9, Brook Hill will make the short ride up to Tyler to battle Grace Community School in a non-district tilt.
It's back home for the Orange and Navy on Sept. 16 to meet up with the White Oak Roughnecks.
A week later, Brook Hill is scheduled to visit Atlanta.
Following a bye week on Sept. 30, Brook Hill will start district play by journeying to Dallas to take on Shelton School on Oct. 7.
District play will continue on Oct. 14 when Brook Hill entertains Dallas Covenant, and on the following week with a visit to always-tough Dallas Christian.
The Guard will step out of conference play on Oct. 28 to welcome Lewisville-Founders Classical to town. The Eagles finished 6-6 last year as a member of the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship (TCAF).
The regular season will come to a close on the night of Nov. 4 when Brook Hill hosts McKinney Christian in district play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.