Brook Hill's new tennis coach brings an impressive resume

BULLARD – The Brook Hill School recently announced the hiring of Hutton Jones as its new head tennis coach.
Jones’ coaching resume is impressive, to say the least.
He coached men’s and women’s tennis teams at Abilene Christian University for 23 seasons where he amassed a 940-369 record.
Jones lead ACU teams to 29 NCAA tournament appearance and won Coach of the Year accolades on nine occasions.
He is the director of “The Road Less Traveled” tennis camps and seminars.
Jones has also served as the tennis pro at the McAllen (Texas) Country Club and at the Ponca City (Oklahoma) Country Club.
Jones and wife Paula are parents to Hayley, Hutton Jr. and Payton.
