BULLARD – Sparked by three defensive touchdowns, Brook Hill went on to dismantle Dallas Life Oak Cliff, 61-12, in the annual Warrior Bowl on Friday night at Herrington Stadium.
Luke McNeel recoved a Lion fumble and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown, Marlon Rataj picked off a Life Oak Cliff pass and motored into the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown and Santtian Del Valle Hernandez had a 26-yard interception for touchdown to highlight things for the Guard defenders.
McNeel finished with four tackles and a tackle for loss and Rataj had three stops and three pass deflections.
Dylan Ouzts led Brook Hill (1-1) with five tackles and a forced fumble.
Guard signal caller Jonah McCown went 9-15-0 in the passing department for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores were reeled in by Blake Whitten and covered 33 and 20 yards, respectively.
For the second-straight week, the Guard had a potent ground attack. Tra Whatley was the Guard’s leading rusher, finishing with 89 yards in 10 carries and a 1-yard touchdown plunge.
Braxton Durrett added 72 yards in 11 carries and scored touchdowns covering 16 and 5 yards.
Cam Ryle also got into the scoring action by running into the endzone from 14-yards out.
Osagie Aziegbe made good on 5-7 point after touchdown attempts.
Brook Hill will host Grace Community (2-0) at 7 p.m. next Friday.
