Brook Hill searching for new baseball coach; Courtney to return to All Saints

BULLARD - After serving as head baseball coach at The Brook Hill School, Jerry Courtney will be returning to All Saints Episcopal.
Prior to coming aboard at Brook Hill, Courtney led the All Saints baseball program for 17 seasons. During his success run he guided the Trojans to a state championship in 2009 and two state runner-up finishes.
Courtney also had success during his time at Brook Hill, which was highlighted by the 2022 finishing as the TAPPS, Division II, state runner-up.
The Guard finished 21-8 this past season and went two rounds deep in the TAPPS division III state playoffs.
Courtney will be inheriting an All Saints program that posted a 2-11-1 record this year.
