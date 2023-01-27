Brook Hill sews up an undefeated regular season district championship

McKINNEY - The top two teams in TAPPS Division 4, District 2 did battle in McKinney on Friday night, with Brook Hill walking away with a 61-49 victory over the host Mustangs.
The win enabled the Guard (17-6, 7-0) to finish as the regular season district champion, while McKinney Christian (27-8, 6-1) ended up as the runner up.
Beck Langemeier drained seven triples and finished with a team-best 29 points for the Guard.
Jakub Dluzewski poured in 14 points and Braxton Durrett canned seven for Brook Hill.
Brook Hill and McKinney Christian will both be playing in the district tournament, which is scheduled to get under way late next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.