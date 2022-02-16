Brook Hill soccer report: Clark gets a hat trick in latest Lady Guard win

(Girls) Brook Hill 6, Garland-Brighter Horizon 0
Hadley Clark earned a hat trick and had an assist in Brook Hill's 6-0 rout of Garland-Brighter Horizon Academy on Tuesday.
Dominika Ducal drilled in a pair of goals and was credited with two assists.
Avery Moss also scored for the Lady Guard (10-4-1, 6-2).
Drea Tonrey added an assist and Kaniyah Hill had two saves in goal for the winners.
Guard 0, Brighter Horizon 0 (Brighter Horizon wins on PKs, 4-2)
The two teams played to a scoreless tie in regulation. Brighter Horizon came away with a 5-4 win on penalty kicks.
Brook Hill keeper Felipe Tristan chalked up nine saves.
The Guard are now 10-5-0 overall, 5-3 in conference play.
Brook Hill will host Cristo Rey on Friday. The girls will get things started at 5 p.m., followed by the boys at 7 p.m.
