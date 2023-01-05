Brook Hill soccer teams open district play by logging wins over Coram Deo

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Cherokee and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday evening at 815 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CST Thursday the pool stage was 161.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Thursday was 161.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 161.9 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood pool stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&