Brook Hill soccer teams open district play by logging wins over Coram Deo

BULLARD - Brook Hill soccer teams opened district play by recording a pair of victories over Plano Coram Deo on Thursday night at Herrington Stadium.
The Lady Guard (3-4, 1-0) got the evening started by blanking Coram Deo, 2-0.
Caroline Smith scored both of the Brook Hill goals.
Collecting the clean sheet in goal was Ife Abegunde, who racked up seven saves in the contest.
The Lady Guard will be in action again on Jan. 12 when they entertain Carrollton Prince of Peace at 5 p.m.
Brook Hill's boys earned a hard fought 2-1 win over the visitors.
Mio Enqvist and Johnmarc Orrico drilled the ball past the Coram Deo keeper to account for the Guard's points.
Gary Sanusi picked up the win between the pipes for Brook Hill. He came up with six saves on the night.
The Guard (7-1-01, 1-0) will host Dallas Lutheran at 5 p.m. on Monday.
