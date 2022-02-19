Brook Hill soccer teams win a pair over Cristo Rey

BULLARD - Soccer teams from Brook Hill shut out Dallas-Cristo Rey in a district doubleheader that was played in Bullard on Friday.

The Lady Guard received three goals from Hadleigh Clark and two from Dominika Ducal to down Cristo Rey, 5-0.

Ducal added two assists and Ella Hardee had one.

Collecting four saves in the match was Lady Guard keeper Kaniyah Hill.

The Lady Guard improved to 11-4-1, 7-2 with the win.

The Brook Hill boys got goals from Josh Collins and Price James to win their outing, 2-0.

Leo Perriera picked up two assists for the winners.

Earning the clean sheet win in goal for the Guard (11-5, 6-3) was Felipe Tristan, who had eight saves.

