Brook Hill soccer teams win a pair over Cristo Rey

BULLARD - Soccer teams from Brook Hill shut out Dallas-Cristo Rey in a district doubleheader that was played in Bullard on Friday.
The Lady Guard received three goals from Hadleigh Clark and two from Dominika Ducal to down Cristo Rey, 5-0.
Ducal added two assists and Ella Hardee had one.
Collecting four saves in the match was Lady Guard keeper Kaniyah Hill.
The Lady Guard improved to 11-4-1, 7-2 with the win.
The Brook Hill boys got goals from Josh Collins and Price James to win their outing, 2-0.
Leo Perriera picked up two assists for the winners.
Earning the clean sheet win in goal for the Guard (11-5, 6-3) was Felipe Tristan, who had eight saves.
