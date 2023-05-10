Brook Hill Softball advances to state tournament by beating Lubbock-Trinity Christian 3-2

Class 3A regional playoff game on Tuesday at Graham High School.
The Lady Guard (20-1) carved out a 3-2 win over Trinity Christian to advance to the TAPPS, Division III State Tournament, which is scheduled to get under way on May 20 at University of Texas Austin's Allan Saxe Field.
After batting in the top of the third, Trinity Chritian led the Lady Guard, 2-0.
The Brook Hill bats came alive in the bottom half of the frame, which is when the Lady Guard scored all of its runs.
Two Trinity Christian pitchers limited the Lady Guard to three hits. Gracie Dawson clubbed two of those hits and drove in a run, while Willow Kutach accounted for the remaining Brook Hill hit.
Karmen Miller and Bethany Lavender drove in a run apiece for Brook Hill.
Miller was also the winning pitcher. She gave up two runs, one earned, off of four hits, struck out 14 and walked one.
