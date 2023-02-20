Brook Hill Softball: Karmen Miller fans 15 in Lady Guard's win over Malakoff

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Cherokee and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. The next statement will be issued Monday Morning at 1100 AM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 161.0 feet, Expect minor flooding with the gravel parking lot flooded and water beginning to overflow the gravel road where it widens into the parking lot. Also expect about a foot of overflow across the left bank of the Angelina River looking downstream. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 161.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday evening and continue falling to 160.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. &&