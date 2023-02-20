Brook Hill Softball: Karmen Miller fans 15 in Lady Guard's win over Malakoff

BULLARD - Karmen Mill pitched a complete game and struck out 15 while Bethany Lavender stroked a game-winning home run in Brook Hill's 6-4 win over Malakoff on Saturday.
Miiler, a sophomore, gave up two earned runs on six hits in collecting the win in the circle.
With the scored tied, 3-3, Lavender blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning, which proved to be the game winning hit for Brook Hill.
Other offensive leaders for the Lady Guard were Blair Brister and Landry McNeel, who each had two hits.
As a team Brook Hill had seven hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.