Brook Hill Softball: Miller tosses a no-hitter in Lady Guard's 2-0 win over Prince of Peace

KARMEN MILLER - The Brook Hill School

 Source - The Brook Hill School

BULLARD - Karmen Miller had her pitches working to perfection on Tuesday when Brook Hill handed Carrollton Prince of Peace a 2-0 loss in a TAPPS, Division III, District 2 encounter that took place at Schwab Field.

The sophomore registered 19 strike outs to lead her team to victory.

Brook Hill improved to 13-2, 3-0 as a result of the victory while Prince of Peace slipped to 8-10, 2-1.

Miller, Menah Harley, Landry McNeel and Gracie Dawson each had a base hit for the Lady Guard.

Brook Hill plated both of its runs in the bottom half of the first inning.

