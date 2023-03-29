Brook Hill Softball: Miller tosses a no-hitter in Lady Guard's 2-0 win over Prince of Peace

BULLARD - Karmen Miller had her pitches working to perfection on Tuesday when Brook Hill handed Carrollton Prince of Peace a 2-0 loss in a TAPPS, Division III, District 2 encounter that took place at Schwab Field.
The sophomore registered 19 strike outs to lead her team to victory.
Brook Hill improved to 13-2, 3-0 as a result of the victory while Prince of Peace slipped to 8-10, 2-1.
Miller, Menah Harley, Landry McNeel and Gracie Dawson each had a base hit for the Lady Guard.
Brook Hill plated both of its runs in the bottom half of the first inning.
