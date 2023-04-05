Brook Hill Softball scores 4-1 win over Dallas Christian; Miller dominates in the circle

MESQUITE - Karmen Miller pitched a two-hitter and struck out 17 to help send Brook Hill to a 4-2 victory over Dallas Christian on Tuesday in Mesquite.
Miller went the distance in the circle to earn the win. She allowed two hits, didn't walk anyone and struck out 17.
At the dish Miller, a sophomore, went 2-3 with an RBI.
Her batterymate, Blair Brister had two hits in four official trips to the dish and drove in a run.
Bethany Lavender and Gracie Dawson added singles and an RBI each for the Lady Guard (14-3, 3-1).
Willow Kutach had the Lady Guard's remaining hit.
Brook Hill swiped five bases in the fray. Miller had two, with Brister, Dawson and Kutach collecting one apiece.
The Lady Guard scored two runs in first and two in the third inning, which proved to be ample run support for Miller.
Dallas Christina fell to 1-3 in conference play following the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.