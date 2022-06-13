Brook Hill Softball: Wilson, Miller net superlative honors

BULLARD — All-district accolade winners representing The Brook Hill School have been released, with senior Maeci Wilson and freshman Karmen Miller having garnered superlative mentions.
Wilson was named as the league's Offensive Player of the Year, in addition to nailing down a spot on the loop's first team.
Miller was picked as the district's Pitcher of the Year. She joined Wilson on the first team.
Other first team selections from Brook Hill were Sophia Arno, Bethany Lavender and Mollee McCurley.
Bethany Durrett and Landry McNeel represented the Lady Guard on the second team.
Selena Nguyen was chosen for the honorable mention team.
Brook Hill softball is coached by Anthony Springer.
