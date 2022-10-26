Brook Hill spikers end regular season by falling to Chargers

MESQUITE - Dallas Christian downed Bullard 3-0 (25-20, 25-21, 25-15) on Monday night on the Chargers' home floor.
The match was the regular season finale for both clubs.
Gracie Dawson led the Lady Guard with six kills, three digs and an ace.
Julianna Mize collected six kills, four digs and two blocks while Ella Hardee accounted for three spikes, eight digs and a pair of aces.
Cassidy Clark's 14 assists was a team high. She also racked up three digs, a kill, an ace and a block.
Eva Myklevoid-Bohn picked up six digs.
