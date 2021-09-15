Brook Hill spikers move to 2-0 in district

BULLARD — Brook Hill whipped Dallas-Bishop Dunne 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-8) inside Herrington Gymnasium on Tuesday night to improve to 10-5 overall, 2-0 in district play.
Kill leaders for the Lady Guard were Belle Reed (14), Bethany Lavender (7), Ella Hardee (5) and Gracie Dawson (4).
Reed also racked up 14 digs and five aces, while Hardee pitched in 10 digs and a team-high seven aces.
Dawson also had a busy night by adding four digs and three aces.
Mollee McCurley supplied the Lady Guard with 28 assists, seven digs, three kills and two aces.
Others making significant contributions for Brook Hill included: Sarah Sims (8 digs, 5 aces), Caley Fitzgerald (9 digs), Bethany Durett (7 digs, 1 ace) and Grace Carpenter (2 kills).
The Lady Guard will return to the court on Tuesday, Sept. 21 when they travel to McKinney Christian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.