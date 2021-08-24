Brook Hill standout receives offer from Austin College

BULLARD — Brook Hill senior Nick LaRocca has received an offer to continue his academics and football at Austin College in Sherman following graduation.
LaRocca (6-foot, 190-pounds), an all-district performer last season, is a two-way starter for the Guard. He plays running back and linebacker.
In football the 'Roos compete as members of the American Southwest Conference (NCAA, Division III), which also includes Belhaven, East Texas Baptist, Hardin Simmons, Howard Payne, Mary Hardin-Baylor, Southwestern, Sul Ross, and Texas Lutheran.
Brook Hill is coached by Scott Ryle.
