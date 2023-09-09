Brook Hill stopped by Grace Community, 23-19, in see-saw affair

BULLARD – In a back-and-forth skirmish, the visiting Grace Community School Cougars slipped past Brook Hill 23-19 on Friday evening.
The Cougars moved to 3-0 with the win, while Brook Hill dipped to 1-2.
The Guard outscored Grace 16-6 in the third quarter to carry a 19-13 advantage into the fourth period.
Braxton Durrett scored on a 2-yard run and Carlos Afre made good on a 2-point conversion run for Brook Hill’s first score of the final half.
The touchdown and conversion run gave the Guard its first lead of the night, 11-7 with 4:18 left in the third.
After a Cougar ran 42 yards to pay dirt, the visitors went back on top, 13-11 with 1:32 to play in the third stanza.
Fifteen ticks later Guard quarterback Jonah McCown dialed up Xavier Kendrick for a 75-yard catch and run for touchdown.
After a failed PAT, Brook Hill was in front 19-13.
Grace was not ready to wave the white flag. In fact, the Cougars outscored the Guard 10-0 in the last segment to escape with the victory.
Grace did a nice job in limiting Brook Hill to a net of 22 total rushing yards – Durrett accounted for all of those yards in 14 carries.
McCown went 13-26-1 through the air for 265 yards and one touchdown.
Kendrick was the top Guard pass catcher, with four grabs for 157 yards.
Defensive standouts for the Guard included Marcelo Martinez (11 tackles), Ryder Williams (6 tackles, 3 pass deflections), Samuel Williams (6 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack) and Aaron Pakarinen (1 tackle, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack).
Next Friday Brook Hill is scheduled to travel to White Oak (0-3). Kick-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
