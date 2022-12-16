Brook Hill stops Chapel Hill, 36-35, in Martins Mill tourney

MARTINS MILL - The Guard from Brook Hill edged Class 4A Chapel Hill, 36-35, on Friday during play in the Martins Mill-Bryan Mewbourne Invitational.
The Guard moved to 9-2 with the victory over the Bulldogs and will go up against Beckville at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the fifth-place game.
Beck Langemeier dropped in 10 points and Jakub Dluzewski added nine for Brook Hill.
Noah Langemeier and Von Dawson scored eight and five points each, respectively.
