Brook Hill stops Chapel Hill, 36-35, in Martins Mill tourney

MARTINS MILL - The Guard from Brook Hill edged Class 4A Chapel Hill, 36-35, on Friday during play in the Martins Mill-Bryan Mewbourne Invitational.

The Guard moved to 9-2 with the victory over the Bulldogs and will go up against Beckville at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the fifth-place game.

Beck Langemeier dropped in 10 points and Jakub Dluzewski added nine for Brook Hill.

Noah Langemeier and Von Dawson scored eight and five points each, respectively.

