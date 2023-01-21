Brook Hill sweeps Dallas Covenant in blowout fashion

(Boys) Brook Hill 59, Dallas Covenant 40: BULLARD - Jakub Dluzewski and Beck Langemeier combined for 37 points to guide Brook Hill to a 59-40 triumph over Dallas Covenant on Friday night at Herrington Gymnasium. Dluzewski led the way with 19 points. The Guard (15-6, 5-0) proved to be the better team from the start and went on to lead 42-22 at halftime. Langemeier dropped in four treys and Colton Carson, who scored six points, sank two from long range. The Knights fell to 10-9, 2-3 with the loss. District play continues for the Orange and White when Waco Vanguard comes to town on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
(Girls) Brook Hill 63, Dallas Covenant 14
The Brook Hill Lady Guard were able to use 23 second quarter points to open up a 36-9 halftime lead over the Lady Knights of Dallas Covenant on Friday night, as Brook Hill sailed to a 63-14 decision over Dallas Covenant. Brook Hill (17-14, 3-2) is still in the hunt for second place in the district standings.
Lila Morris hit two first quarter three pointers, giving the Lady Guard a 13-5 lead after one period of play. In the second quarter, it was all about Remy Tonroy, who poured in eight of her game high 21 points in the period. R.J. McCord hit another three for Brook Hill, and when intermission came, Brook Hill found themselves up by 27 points. In the third period, Tonroy continued where she left off, scoring 7 more points. The final period saw Brook Hill hold the Lady Knights scoreless, while adding 14 more of their own.
“We kept talking about creating great habits and doing things right, and we put a lot of it together tonight," Brook Hill head girl's basketball coach Jeremy Hubbard said. " We were not perfect; in fact, we feel as if defensively we made a lot of mistakes. But our young group has now played 31 games on the season, and the ‘young’ excuse has to stop being used at some point. Offensively we played with a ton of confidence, and our shooters were ready when the ball hit their hands tonight. Overall, it was a solid performance for us and one that was well needed.”
