Brook Hill taken down by Dallas Christian, 47-10

MESQUITE — Dallas Christian School clinched the TAPPS Division II-District 2 championship as a result of defeating Brook Hill, 47-10, on Friday night in Mesquite.

The Chargers (8-1, 3-0) led 28-3 at halftime.

Brook Hill (6-3, 2-1) will head to the playoffs as the loop's second place team and will take on Grapevine Christian at a time and location to be announced.

Grapevine Christian lost to Fort Worth Christian, 50-28, in its regular season finale on Friday to slip into third place in district.

 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

