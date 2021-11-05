Brook Hill taken down by Dallas Christian, 47-10

MESQUITE — Dallas Christian School clinched the TAPPS Division II-District 2 championship as a result of defeating Brook Hill, 47-10, on Friday night in Mesquite.
The Chargers (8-1, 3-0) led 28-3 at halftime.
Brook Hill (6-3, 2-1) will head to the playoffs as the loop's second place team and will take on Grapevine Christian at a time and location to be announced.
Grapevine Christian lost to Fort Worth Christian, 50-28, in its regular season finale on Friday to slip into third place in district.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.