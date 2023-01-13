Brook Hill takes a district doubleheader from All Saints

BULLARD- Before a packed out Herrington Gymnasium, The Brook Hill School picked up a huge TAPPS 2-4A basketball doubleheader sweep on Friday night, winning both the girls and boys contests over Tyler-rival, All Saints.
Beck Langemeier outscored All Saints 29-21, and coupled with a stout second quarter defensive showcase, Brook Hill cruised to a 56-21 shellacking of the Trojans in the boys finale.
In earlier girls action, freshman Mylee Booth, ripped the cords with 20-points in a dominating 52-27, win on the night.
The Lady Guard now faces the defending TAPPS State champion, Dallas Christian, on Tuesday night after improving to 16-13 overall and 2-1 in league play.
The Guard remain atop the district undefeated at 3-0 and 13-6 overall with the Chargers up next on Tuesday.
BOYS
The Brook Hill School 56, All Saints 21
Beck Langemeier, was simply ‘en fuego’ as the Trojans just couldn’t keep pace after one close quarter.
The Guard and Trojans battled back and forth with three ties and two lead changes in first quarter as Brook Hill led 11-10.
Guard Head Coach, Jacob Agnew turned up the defensive tone and it was ‘Katy-bar-the-door’ on the scoreboard for the duration of the contest.
The Trojans were held to single digits the final three quarters of play.
The Guard rattled off a 16-2 second quarter flurry for a commanding 27-12, halftime advantage.
The Guard remained relentless on both ends of the floor as they came out firing, stretching the lead to 46-18 going into the final stanza.
Guard head coach Jacob Agnew was all smiles after the game.
“I was super proud of our defensive effort tonight,” Agnew began, “And to only give up 21 points to a solid All Saints team is quite an achievement.
“It just speaks to the effort and commitment of our kids on that side of the floor, and it was a fun atmosphere and a great night for the Brook Hill Guard,” Agnew said in closing.
Adding to the Brook Hill totals was Jacob Dluzewski chipping in 14 points, Noah Langemeier with four, Ryder Williams had a three-pointer while Braxton Durrett, Osage Axiegbe, and Avery Ko chimed in with one bucket each.
GIRLS
The Brook Hill School 52, All Saints 27
Brook Hill jumped to a 15-0 lead after one period, and cruised in with a comfortable 29-11, cushion at intermission in route to the lop-sided Brook Hill win.
A strong second half defense allowed only 16, second half points from the Lady Trojans.
The freshman tandem of Booth, and Remy Tonroy adding 10-points paced the win,
Senior, Bethany Lavender chimed in with seven, while sophomores, Karmen Miller, and Elena Pinal joined junior, Lila Morris adding four apiece.
Freshman point guard Julianna Mize played a great all-round game chipping in with three points.
“Tonight was a big night for us.” said Head Lady Guard Coach Jeremey Hubbard after the game. “We lost our district opener at home last Friday night in heartbreaking fashion and we needed to get back on our own floor and get the taste out of our mouths.”
Starting three freshmen and two sophomores, the Lady Guard has had a learning table on handling adversity, and back-to-back district wins is a huge step for the young team.
“We won a tough game on the road this past Tuesday, and now we were able to put a strong performance together at home,” Hubbard continued, “If we can play our cards right and take care of business the rest of the way, we like where we are
and our progression has hit a spike and we are reaping the benefits of some of the lumps we took in the month of December,” Hubbard said on closing.
