Brook Hill throttles Bishop Dunne in league opener

DALLAS — Brook Hill broke open what had been a three-point halftime advantage with a big second half effort to claim a 45-33 decision overt Bishop Dunne on Tuesday night in Dallas.
The game was the district lid lifter for the Guard (13-1, 1-0).
Chandler Fletcher was the game's top point maker, with 21.
TyJuan Cannon chipped in 13 for the Guard and Joseph Johnson scored six. Cannon drained three treys for the Orange and White.
Brook Hill will pause conference play to host Tyler HEAT at 8 p.m. on Friday.
