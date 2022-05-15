Brook Hill to face Ft. Worth Christian in state semi-final on Wed.

BULLARD - Brook Hill will take on Fort Worth Christian in a TAPPS, Division II state semi-final affair that is scheduled to get under way at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Clay Gould Ballpark at the University of Texas Arlington is the site of the TAPPS state tourney.
The Guard will take a 26-3 record into Wednesday's game, while the Cardinals are 19-9-1.
The other semi-final pits Houston powers Lutheran South (26-9) against Second Baptist (22-6) on Wed. afternoon.
