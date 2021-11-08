Brook Hill to open playoffs at home on Fri.

BULLARD — The Brook Hill Guard will open the TAPPS Division II state playoffs later this week in familiar surroundings.
Herrington Stadium on the Brook Hill campus will be the host venue for the Guard's game against Grapevine Faith Christian's Lions.
Kick off is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening.
Brook Hill (6-3) is the District 2 runner-up.
Grapevine Christian (7-2) came in third in District 1.
Brook Hill wrapped up its regular season on Friday by falling to district-champion Dallas Christian, 47-10 in Mesquite. It was Brook Hill's first loss of the season to a TAPPS rival.
The winner of the Brook Hill-Grapevine Faith Christian game will play either Grace Community or Fort Worth Southwest Christian in the second round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.