Brook Hill to take on a district rival in state semi-final

ARLINGTON - The Brook Hill Lady Guard softball squad departed for Arlington on Thursday morning, as the team gets set to take on a well known foe in a TAPPS, Division III state semi-final.
Brook Hill (20-2) will play Carrollton-Prince of Peace (15-11) at 10:30 a.m. Friday at University of Texas Arlington's Alan Saxe Field.
Brook Hill finished in first place in Division III, District 2 while Prince of Peace was the runner-up.
The Lady Guard, who are coached by Anthony Springer, swept Prince of Peace during the regular season.
In the tournament's other semi-final, Corpus Christi Incarnate Word (23-10) will battle San Antonio Holy Cross (17-6-2).
Ironically enough, Incarnate Word finished in first place in Division III, District 4 and Holy Cross was second.
Friday's two winning teams will square off on Saturday in the state championship game.
