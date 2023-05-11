Brook Hill to take on a district rival in state semi-final

The Brook Hill Lady Guard, pictured Monday shortly after they posted a 3-2 victory over Lubbock Trinity Christian, will face Carrollton Prince of Peace in a TAPPS, Division III, state semi-final tilt at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the University of Texas Arlington.

ARLINGTON - The Brook Hill Lady Guard softball squad departed for Arlington on Thursday morning, as the team gets set to take on a well known foe in a TAPPS, Division III state semi-final.

Brook Hill (20-2) will play Carrollton-Prince of Peace (15-11) at 10:30 a.m. Friday at University of Texas Arlington's Alan Saxe Field.

Brook Hill finished in first place in Division III, District 2 while Prince of Peace was the runner-up.

The Lady Guard, who are coached by Anthony Springer, swept Prince of Peace during the regular season.

In the tournament's other semi-final, Corpus Christi Incarnate Word (23-10) will battle San Antonio Holy Cross (17-6-2).

Ironically enough, Incarnate Word finished in first place in Division III, District 4 and Holy Cross was second.

Friday's two winning teams will square off on Saturday in the state championship game.

