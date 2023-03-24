Brook Hill Track & Field: Dluzewski wins 2 gold medals for Guard

TYLER - Jakob Dluzewski won first place in high jump and long jump to highlight Brook Hill's performance at the (Grace Community School) Cougar Relays on Thursday.
In the varsity girls division, Ifedayo Abegunde won the gold in the 100 meter dash, Caley Fitzgerald crossed the finish line first in the 100 meter hurdles and Bethany Lavender won first place in shot put.
Varsity Boys - Brook Hill top 5 finishers
800 Meter Run-5. Elijah Hall, 2:26.17
110 Meter Hurdles- 5. Abraham Fajembola, 23.02
4X100 Meter Relay- 3. Brook Hill, 3:45.94
4X200 Meter Relay- 3. 1:38.09
High Jump- 1. Jakob Dluzewski, 6'-00"
Long Jump- 1. Dluzewski, 1-07.00
Triple Jump- 2. Hall, 3-02.00; 3. Omudiaga Ogufere, 3-9.00; 4. Dylan Outz, 2-11.00
Pole Vault- 2. Cash Coats, 0-10.00
Discus- 4. Alexander Huhtaniemi, 9-00.00; 5. Peyton Stewart, 8-02.00
Shot Put- 3. Hutaniemi, 3-02.00
Varsity Girls - Brook Hill top 5 finishers
100 Meter Dash- 1. Ifedayo Abegunde, 13.65
800 Meter Run- 4. Anna Hall, 3:22.94
100 Meter Hurdles- 1. Caley Fitrzgerald, 17.34; 3. Bella Barber, 21.86; Rylee Griffin, 22.27
4X100 Meter Relay- 3. Brook Hill, 53.93
4X200 Meter Relay- 3. Brook Hill, 2:03.52
High Jump- 3. Abegunde, 0-4.00
Long Jump- 3. Abegunde, 1-02.00
Triple Jump- 2. Amara Opara, 2-06.00; 4. Koju Abegunde, 2-04.00; 5. Ella Hardee, 2-01.00
Pole Vault- 4. Hall, 0-08.00
Shot Put- 1. Bethany Lavender, 2-07.00
