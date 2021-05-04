Brook Hill Track: Freshman Fitzgerald comes in third in 300 Hurdles at state

WACO — Caley Fitzgerald, a freshman at The Brook Hill School, capped off a phenominal freshman season of track and field over the weekend by winning third place in the 300 Meter Hurdles at the TAPPS Class 5A State Championships in Waco.
Fitzgerald was timed in 48.55 and finished .45 of a second behind the race's winner, Sarah Chappell from The Woodlands Christian.
Her time established a new school record, according to Brook Hill head track and field coach, Malcolm Dotson.
Fitzgerald also earned Brook Hill track points by coming in fifth place in the 100 Meter Hurdles
Fitzgerald was recognized during the meet for amassing the third-highest number of points (22) at the recent TAPPS Class 5A Regional competition.
NOTE: In the Varsity Boys Division, Sam Hall place fourth in Pole Vault by clearing 11'-0” and Isaiah Obaseki came in seventh place in shot put, landing a throw of 42'-10.25”.
