ARLINGTON - Two boys and a pair of girls will be representing The Brook Hill School at the TAPPS Class 4A State Track and Field Championships early next month.
The top two finishers at the TAPPS North Regional meet, which took place on Wednesday at University of Texas Arlington's Maverick Stadium, earned a berth in the state competition.
Caley Fitzgerald won first place in the 100 Meter Hurdles, posting a winning time of 16.34. She also captured the gold in the 300 Meter Hurdles, finishing in 49.77.
In the 100 Meter Dash, Fitzgerald came in second place, stopping the timer on 13.13.
Anna Hall took first place in Pole Vault by clearing 6'6".
The top five schools in the girl's team standings were: Arlington Pantego Christian (131), Willow Park Trinity Christian (97), Brook Hill (85), McKinney Christian (72) and Arlington Grace Prep (61).
In the boy's division Jakub Dluzewski cleared 5'-10" to win the North Regional championship in High Jump.
In Pole Vault, Cash Carter brought home a gold medal, with a winning mark of 9'-6"
The state championships will take place on May 5-6 at Midway ISD's Panther Stadium in Hewitt, Texas.
