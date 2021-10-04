Brook Hill upset by Brownsboro on homecoming

BULLARD — An improving pack of Brownsboro Bears lead from wire to wire on Friday night and went on to defeat Brook Hill 43-33 at Herrington Stadium on Friday evening, which was homecoming at Brook Hill.
The Bears (2-4) jumped out to a 10-0 lead after one period of play and went on to lead 24-15 at halftime.
The Guard wrapped up conference play with a 4-2 worksheet.
Nick LaRocca had touchdown runs from scrimmage covering 6 and 38 yards, respectively.
Felipe Tristan returned a kick off 84 yards for a touchdown for Brook Hill — he also led the Guard in tackles, with 14.
The Guard's final score came with 3:36 left in the game. That's when quarterback Jack Jordan hit Noah Langemeier with a 16-yard touchdown pass.
Josh Collins booted a 22-yard field goal and went 2-2 on point after touchdown attempts.
Brook Hill has an open date this week prior to starting district play by host Dallas-Bishop Dunne on Oct. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.