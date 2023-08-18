Brook Hill Volleyball opens North Hopkins tourney by going 3-0

SULPHUR SPRINGS – The Lady Guard of Brook Hill moved to 11-4 Thursday by going 3-0 in first day play of the North Hopkins Tournament.
Brook Hill blanked Ector 2-0 (25-10, 25-8) and Trenton 2-0 (25-23, 25-10) before wrapping up with a 2-1 (23-25, 26-16, 25-18) victory over North Hopkins’ Lady Panthers.
In the win over Ecto, Gracie Dawson tallied 10 kills and 11 digs.
Julianna Mize added five kills and four digs while Cassidy Clark led her team with 20 assists to go along with two digs.
Blair Brister contributed 14 digs and five aces to the Lady Guard cause and Drea Toney recorded five spikes.
Statistical leaders in the win over Trenton included: Dawson (10 digs, four kills), Mize (three digs, four kills, one ace) and Clark (one kill, two aces, 12 assists).
Mia Vrbova tossed in a block, five digs, three kills and six aces.
Dawson notched her second double-double of the day in the triumph over North Hopkins. She delivered three blocks, 11 digs and 11 kills.
Mize accounted for three digs and 10 kills while Clark had a block, three kills, one ace and 23 assists.
Brister added four digs and a pair of assists.
