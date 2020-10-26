Brook Hill Volleyball: Reed, Turner combine for 14 kills in 3-0 win over Grace
File art

 

 

TYLER - Belle Reed and Lexi Turner picked up seven kills each to help

spark Brook Hill to a 3-0 victory over Grace Community on Thursday night

in Tyler.

Brook Hill (13-0 in district) won Game 1 25-13, and followed that up by

winning the second set 25-19, and the final game 25-17.

Reed also had 15 digs while Turner totaled four blocks.

Other statistical leaders for the Lady Guard included Grace Carpenter

with four kills and Kensi Holley with nine digs, two kills, one block

and an ace.

 

Tags

Recommended for you