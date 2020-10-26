Brook Hill Volleyball: Reed, Turner combine for 14 kills in 3-0 win over Grace

TYLER - Belle Reed and Lexi Turner picked up seven kills each to help
spark Brook Hill to a 3-0 victory over Grace Community on Thursday night
in Tyler.
Brook Hill (13-0 in district) won Game 1 25-13, and followed that up by
winning the second set 25-19, and the final game 25-17.
Reed also had 15 digs while Turner totaled four blocks.
Other statistical leaders for the Lady Guard included Grace Carpenter
with four kills and Kensi Holley with nine digs, two kills, one block
and an ace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.