Brook Hill wallops McKinney Christian, 57-14

BULLARD – Expecting possible lightning and lots of rain in the weekend weather forecast, it was a Thursday night edition of Friday Night Lights and The Brook Hill School celebrated Senior Night, along with a much better playoff scenario at a games end against McKinney Christian Academy.
The Guard honored 14 seniors that had several playing major roles in their final game at Tommy Young Field, at Herrington Stadium, easily cruising to a regular season finale, winning 57-14, over McKinney Christian Academy (MCA), in a TAPPS Division 3, District 2 Football district finale.
The Guard (5-5; 2-2), now advances to the TAPPS playoffs as the third-place representative, playing the winner of Saturday afternoon's winner between Arlington Grace Prep, and Fort Worth Country Day Christian.
After a season started by replacing 18 starters, and some nagging injuries for Brook Hill created some ups-and-downs, but all seemed to culminate as the Guard was winning in all three facets of winning football.
“It’s been a crazy year,” said seven-year, Guard head coach, Scott Ryle said with a big grin after the game.
“I’m really excited about how our young guys have stepped up, finding new little niches to work together on,. We love one another, which is the biggest thing and that’s how you win,” Ryle added.
Brook Hill scoring didn’t take long to give the scoreboard a taste of the upcoming workout.
Junior do-everything, Xavier Kendrick was everywhere with had two block field goals, two touchdown catches, and one interception….all in the first half alone as the Guard staked a 30-14 lead at intermission.
Kendrick caught Jonah McCown’s first touchdown pass of the night, on the first drive in jusr four plays with a 14-yard scoring catch. Mio Engqvist made his first of his four PAT kicks in the game, before MCA came back to gain a lead at 14-7.
The Mustangs returned the ensuing kickoff 77-yards by Noah Wheeler, after the Guard start for a 7-7 tie.
The Mustangs then turned back the Guard after a big penalty and a sack set Brook Hill to punt.
MCA followed up a big 25-yard pass to the three-yard line, before Cash Etheridge scooted in for what would be the final visitor’s points in the game.
The defense stiffened forcing two interceptions to set up the next two Brook Hill tallies.
MCA was driving before Kendrick made his interception and returning to his 40-yard line. Six plays later, Kendrick caressed a 17-yard potential TD from McCown, as the junior signal-caller showed great touch on the ball.
The play was however erased on an ineligible receiver but, sophomore Braxton Durrett had a quick fix.
Durrett darted up the middle and broke outside right, racing 21-yards and another Engquist PAT at the 6:41 mark of the opening stanza.
The BH drive stalled out after another costly flag only to result in Mio Engqvist easily busting a 31-yard field goal, as the Guard regained the lead and never looked back.
The standout sophomore, Durrett then set up another Guard tally with an interception return to the Mustangs two-yard line.
The very next play, McCown found Jerry ‘The Bruiser’ Landen for a two-yard TD toss at the back of the end zone, for a 24-14 cushion.
Brook Hill special teams came up big with the first of two blocked field goal attempts.
Max Luna lined up for a 20-yard FG try but Kendrick broke through and snuffed the kick, as Colton Carson picked up the ball and began a return of all returns.
Carson turned quarterback, just before being tackled after 10-yards, the senior found fellow senior, Noah Langemeier with a lateral.
Langemeier kicked the jets in gear and glided for the final 82-yards to TD-land.
Brook Hill almost shot themselves in the foot for another score after a defensive off sides cost Langemeier another interception for BH. The replay allowed three plays before another Kendrick 20-yard, field goal block ended the first half of play, 30-14.
The third quarter was just as was last week’s thrashing of Founders Classical Academy, a trouncing followed by a fourth quarter running clock.
Brook Hill came out taking the second half kick off and immediately started the rally.
After nine plays, Breckin Westbrook hauled in a 29-yard pass from McCown’s third TD toss in the right flat, turned it up the sideline and outran the defense for a 37-14 bulge on the board.
Next Guard drive, Von Dawson was on the receiving end of a 26-yard gain to the MCA one-yard line.
Senior, multi-purpose stalwart, Ben Varvas busted in untouched for the final yard, and another Engqvist was good with 7:04 left in the third period.
The next Mustang possession ended with Landen breaking through to force a fumble and Varvas was on the spot for a 27-yard fumble recovery for six-points.
The next Guard score came on another MCA turnover and….it was a classic.
Varvas stepped up at linebacker, and made a great interception at his 37-yard line.
While legging out a for-sure TD, Varvas looked behind to see his D-lineman and his suite-mate (roommate) in the dorm, Alexamder Huhtaniemi.
Varvas tossed the ball back to the big man for the final 12-yards for a true-team touchdown as the entire bench and stands went crazy.
“Earlier in the year in week one, I had a long touchdown run, and this dude (Alex Huhtaniemi) was right behind me and I told him, if that ever happens again, you’re gonna score,” Varvas said about the outstanding heads up play. I was just so glad we got a chance to make that play for him, it really finished off a great game.”
Back up kicker and ACL surgery recoveree, Luke Hempel finished out the scoring with his PAT kick right down the middle.
The scoreboard read 57-14, and with 6:14 in the third quarter, the clock rolled on for the games duration.
The junior quarterback McCown was a solid 14-of-17, for 170 yards, and three TD’s. All-purpose Kendrick had four receptions for 68-yards, one TD; 1 one rush, nine-yards; five tackles, 1 oneINT; and two blocked FG attempts.
Senior standout, Varvas had 19 carries, for 114-yards, one TD; four tackles, 1 INT, 1 Fumble Return for TD.
Bruiser Landen made three catches for 22-yards, one TD; six tackles, and one FF.
Alexander Huhtaniemi added three tackles on top of his defensive TD.
"Super Soph" Durrett had seven carries for 55-yards, 1 TD, and an interception.
TAPPS Division 3, District 2 Football
At Young Field, Herrington Stadium, Bullard, TX.
The Brook Hill School 57, McKinney Christian Academy 14
Score by Quarter
McKinney Christian Academy 14 0 0 0 - 14
The Brook School 14 16 27 0 - 57
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
BH - Xavier Kendrick 14 from Jonah McCown (Mio Engqvist PAT kick good), 10:23
MCA - Noah Wheeler 77 kick off return (Max Luna PAT kick good). 10:09
MCA - Cash Etheridge 3 run (Luna PAT kick good), 6:41
BH - Braxton Durrett 21 run (Engqvist PAT kick good), 1:56
Second Quarter
BH - Engqvist 31 field goal, 9:07
BH - Jerry Landen 2 pass from McCown (Engqvist PAT kick good), 8:14
BH- Noah Langemeier Varvas 27 fumble recovery (Engqvist PAT kick good), 6:4588 block field goal (PAT pass failed), 2:18
Third Quarter
BH - Breckin Westbrook 29 pass from McCown (PAT bad snap), 8:29
BH- Ben Varvas 1 run ( Engqvist PAT kick good), 7:04
BH -
BH - Alexander Huhtanienu interception return (Luke Hempel PAT kick good), 4:13
