Brook Hill whips Wills Point, 26-3

BULLARD — Brook Hill opened the 2021 season by caging the Tigers from Wills Point, 26-3, on Friday night at Herrington Stadium.
Quarterback Jack Jordan went 17-25-0 for 246 yards to lead the Guard to victory. Jordan hurled three touchdown passes in the game.
Felipe Tristan caught two of the scoring tosses and had four catches for 46 yards for the Guard (1-0).
Jay'lon Warren hauled in five passes for 70 yards.
Leading the Brook Hill ground attack was Ben Vargas (8-61, 7.6 yards per catch).
Josh Collins had a solid game in special teams where he punch in field goals of 23 and 27 yards and went 2-2 on point after touchdown attempts.
Brook Hill tallied 375 total yards; 246 through the air and 129 on the ground.
