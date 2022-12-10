Brook Hill wins Huntington Integra Winter Classic Championship

HUNTINGTON - Brook Hill overwhelmed Cleveland-Tarkington, 51-21, to win the Huntington Integra Winter Classic Championship (Gold Bracket) on Saturday afternoon.
The Guard (7-1) used a balanced scoring attach that saw three men end up in double figures.
Noah Langemeier knocked in 12 points, followed by Jakub Dluewski with 11 and Beck Langemeier with 10.
Completing the scoring for the Guard was Colton Carson (6), Braxton Durrett (4), Jonah McCown (3), Von Dawson (3) and Osagie Aziegie (2).
Up next for the Guard is the Martins Mill Tournament, which will commence on Thurday.
