Brook Hill wins rivalry match, 3-1, over Grace Community

TYLER — Brook Hill went into enemy territory Tuesday night and exited with a huge district win.
The Lady Guard took down rival Grace Community School, 3-1, to move to 11-7, 3-2.
Grace Community won the opening set, 25-19, before the Lady Guard rebounded by taking three straight games (25-23, 25-22, 25-20).
“The atmosphere and rivalry of these two teams is insane!” Brook Hill head volleyball coach Kylie Stewart said. “Our girls fought hard. We fell the first set but settled down and figured out our system to come back and win three-straight sets.”
“I am so proud of these girls, and they have shown they have the grit and resilience to rise to the occasion and pull out a great win.”
Belle Reed totaled 29 kills, an ace, a block and 12 digs for the Lady Guard.
Ella Hardee checked in with 11 kills, three aces and eight digs with Gracie Dawson supplying five kills and three digs.
Other players of impact included Bethany Lavender (2 kills, 1 block), Sarah Simms (3 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs) and Mollee McCurley (6 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs, 35 assists).
Defensive leaders were Bethany Durrett (9 digs) and Caley Fitzgerald (6 digs).
Grace Carpenter had a kill and a block.
