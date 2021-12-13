Brook Hill wins title game in Integra Winter Classic on a Callens buzzer beater

HUNTINGTON — Brady Callens sank a basket with 1.8 seconds remaining in regulation on Saturday giving Brook Hill a 36-35 triumph over New Waverly in the championship of the Huntington Integra Winter Classic.
The Guard had to did out of a hole to get back in the game after the Bulldogs opened up taking a 25-15 lead at halftime.
Brook Hill (11-1) outscored New Waverly, 12-1, in the third quarter, to take a 27-26 edge into the final frame.
Grayson Murry and Noah Langemeier tossed in eight points apiece for the Guard and Callens finished with seven.
Scoring six points was Jakob Duluzewski.
In Friday's semi-final game, the Guard crushed Chireno, 46-26.
Callens poured in 14 points, followed Colton Carson and Murry with nine apiece.
Herman Herder Conde fired in six points.
