Brook Hill's experience should pay off this fall

BULLARD — A visit to a Brook Hill fall practice earlier this week revealed that the Guard were calmly going about their business of getting ready for opening night — Aug. 27, when Wills Point's Tigers will pay a visit to Herrington Stadium.
With 26 lettermen and 14 starters back from last year's club, most of the Guard players are very familiar with head coach Scott Ryle's system and know what is expected of them.
Brook Hill appears likely to put the pigskin in the sky this fall, as Jack Jordan is expected to settle in at quarterback.
The Guard, who posted a 4-3, 1-1 record a year ago during a COVID-19-ravaged campaign, also feature a nice-size offensive line to keep Jordan and his backfield mates protected.
Offensive lineman Allesandro Cairati has at least one NCAA, Division I offer (Middle Tennessee State University) in hand, with more forecast to be on the way.
Look for Nick LaRocca to occupy the feature back spot, tight end Felipe Tristen is also in the mix once again.
Brook Hill did lose the services of linebacker Derreion Hinton, who transferred back to Jacksonville His 80 stops and 11 tackles for loss last season could be difficult to replace. Only time will tell.
The Guard have just four district games — Dallas Christian, McKinney Christian, Dallas-Bishop Dunne and Tyler-Grace Community, which means an off night and an unexpected loss can severely compromise a team's post season hopes.
But, just as the Guard were ready for two-a-days, it's a good idea they will be ready for TAPPS II-2 play when Oct. 15 finally rolls around.
