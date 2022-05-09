Brook Hill's Fitzgerald wins state title in 100 meter hurdles

HEWITT — Caley Fitzgerald brought the gold back home to Brook Hill late last week.
The sophomore won first place in the 100 Meter Hurdles at the TAPPS Class 5A Track and Field Championships, that took place at Panther Stadium in Hewitt on Thursday and Friday.
Fitzgerald was timed in 15.53.
The Woodlands Christian's Sarah Chappell (15.75) was the runner-up.
Fitzgerald ran fifth in the 300 Meter Hurdles, where she stopped the time on 50.66.
Young men representing Brook Hill won a total of three third place finishes.
In Pole Vault, Sam Hall, a senior, cleared 12'-6” to garner the bronze.
First place went to Efram Melendez from Laredo St. Augustine, who posted a winning vault of 15'-0”.
Senior Alessandro Cairaiti won third place in discus and in shot put.
The Tyler Junior College football signee had a heave of 143'-0” in discus and a throw that traveled 46'-8.75” in discus.
JaHazniah Griffin of Austin St. Michael's won both events, with throws of 161'-10” and 54'-0”, respectively.
